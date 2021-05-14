South Korea: BTS has released another set of single solo teaser photos for their upcoming single Butter. These new teaser photos feature J-Hope, Jimin and V. In the pictures, BTS boys can be seen flaunting their charming suits and new hair colour. While V can be seen wearing a bright peach suit, J-Hope can be seen posing in a white shirt. But what has caught ARMY’s attention is Jimin’s photo teaser. Also Read - BTS To Rock The World With Their Upcoming Single 'Butter' At Billboard Music Awards On May 23

ARMY spotted a red elevator behind Jimin. Fans also noticed that the elevator featured the logo of BTS and their ARMY. This has left fans emotional who then took to social media sharing the same with other ARMY members. Also Read - BTS Butter: Boys Flaunt Their New Hair Colour In This New Photo Teaser

Meanwhile, the K-pop band boys had earlier announced that the world TV debut of their new single ‘Butter’ will be made at the mega Billboard Music Awards which are to be held on May 23. ‘Butter’ will be the group’s second English song after last year’s mega-hit, ‘Dynamite.’ There are several speculations regarding this song with fans also expecting to have the phrase ‘Smooth Like Butter’ in the new single.

BTS has also been nominated in the Top Social Artist category. This is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated under this category. The South Korean band has also claimed this trophy four years running.