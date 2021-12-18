South Korea: BTS leader RM has finally returned home to South Korea. The singer was on a vacation after the septet wrapped up the Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles concert. While the rest of the members had returned home earlier, RM was travelling in the U.S. However, the K-pop singer was spotted at the Incheon International Airport (South Korea) on Friday. He wore a pair of brown trousers and paired with with a black sweatshirt and overcoat of the same colour. While the pictures of RM from the airport are already going viral on social media, several fans penned down warm wishes and welcomed the singer back home.Also Read - BTS' 'Worldwide Handsome' Jin Is Now Also The Most Successful Male K-Pop Artist

Even RM's fellow group member J-Hope joined ARMY members and welcomed him. "Welcome bro," on one of the posts on the social media platform Weverse.

Since RM is now back home, he will have to quarantine himself for a period of ten days. This is because of the South Korean government’s new restrictions in view of the Omicron coronavirus variant. As per these new norms, anyone entering the country from outside on or after December 3 will have to undergo mandatory self-quarantine for a period of 10 days. This self-quarantine is regardless of anyone’s vaccination status.

Apart from this, BTS boys are currently on a short break and will be celebrating the festive season with their families. During this break time, the boys will also prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. BTS members will also plan and prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.