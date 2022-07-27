BTS’ J-Hope to Perform With Becky G on Chicken Noodle Soup: BTS fans are elated as the speculations are rife that J-Hope and Becky G might probably perform on Chicken Noodle Soup at Lollapalooza. This marks J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok’s debut as the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major US festival. Ever since the news broke out ARMY has been excited and looking forward to the same wondering what the hour-long performance will entail. The Lab, the creative agency which has previously worked with BTS for ‘ON’, and even for J-Hope’s collaboration with Becky G for Chicken Noodle Soup, took to their Instagram on July 27. The Lab shared an Instagram reel with the Chicken Noodle Soup video, while tagging J-Hope and Becky G in the caption and writing “Absolutely loved being a part of this.” The account also posted the reel on their stories. Both the reel and story were soon taken down by The Lab.Also Read - BTS ARMY Cry With Joy After Suga's 'That That' Performance Goes Viral, 'Marry Me Yoongi' Trends

BTS’ ARMY has been wondering if The Lab is trying to drop hints about J-Hope and Becky G possibly uniting for a performance of Chicken Noodle Soup at Lollapalooza. This would be the first time that J-Hope and Beck G would perform live together Chicken Noodle Soup. Also Read - Agnipath Recruitment: Army To Hold Hiring Rallies In UP From August. Check Date, Timing, Other Details Here

Check out ARMY reactions:

Also Read - 'J-Hope is Rocking'! BTS Rapper Releases New Single 'More', ARMY Reacts: 'Good Boy Gone Bad'

Weverse’s official notice earlier today mentioned that J-Hope’s set will be broadcast in real-time through Weverse APP/PC and Weverse TV APP, on August 1 at 7:30 am IST. J-Hope had previously been announced as a headliner for the event in early June, with organisers announcing, “We’re thrilled to announce J-Hope of BTS will headline Lolla 2022 on Sun, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.”

Are you excited about J-Hope x Becky G performance at Lollapalooza? Share your thoughts!

For more updates on J-Hope and Becky G, check out this space at India.com.