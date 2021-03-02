BTS army recently got a surprise from J-Hope, who released the full version of Blue Side. On the third anniversary of the mixtape ‘Hope World’. The singer-dancer-wrapper also wrote a letter to fans. “It’s March 2. It has been three years since the Hope World mixtape came to life. Back then, I think I was in a rush to let everyone hear my music. So I let creativity take over and let my body do whatever it wanted to do. I remember, I wrote whatever came to mind as it did. Now that I listen and look back, I feel a little embarrassed about it. Haha.” The outro was released on March 2 in 2018, produced by Hiss noise, Adora and written by Hiss noise, Adora, J-Hope. The artwork cover which is designed by the famous Korean artist Eddie Kang, has miniature figurines which shows J-Hope’s love for collectibles, multiple words that are a direct callback to the album ‘Hope World’. Also Read - BTS Singer V's Indians Fans Can't Keep Calm After he Folds His Hands For Namaste At The End of Video, Watch Viral Video

There is a mention of the Pandora box which has a special meaning behind it. BTS released the document-series, Bring The Soul, earlier in 2019. In the 4th episode, J-Hope was seen in a conversation with fellow band member Jimin where he revealed how his name came to be. "Me, RM, and Bang Si Hyuk were there," he began. "When we were making names, I said I wanted 'Ho' in my name, so at first it was J-Ho," he said. "We kept thinking, 'J-Ho? J-Ho? J-Hope?'. That's how we came up with my name. The meanings came after that. Pandora's box was mentioned, and the last thing left in the box was hope. We were all like, 'Hope'."

If anyone has read the Greek ancient mythology of Pandora's Box, they would know the details of it. Moving on, there are multiple words mentioned in the artwork including his birth year, the date he released his mix-tape, song lyrics, and more.

Blue side Cover Design by Eddie Kanghttps://t.co/MQrAmOT8Vb pic.twitter.com/v825GP11yv — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 1, 2021



‘Hope World’ was the first mixtape which was released by J-Hope. It was the time when the anticipation was high to know more about his solo work. To everyone, he is J-Hope; but beyond the public persona, he is a young man named Jung Hose-ok who wanted to talk about his dreams, wishes, sorrows, and joy! ‘

‘I felt / Wanting to walk alone on that blue road / To the rainbow bridge ahead / I’m singing my blues / Singing my bloom Back in my room / I miss the blue me, and those light breathed days” – ‘Blue Side’, which closes the album, is a dreamy and serene track about him wishing to go back in time when he was young, clueless and it had all the good memories. Reportedly, he had worked on the track right after ‘1 Verse’ in 2015.

This is the perfect time for this song to comfort the fans and to help to get out of the pandemic trauma.

In a past interview, J-Hope spoke about all the role models in his life. He said, “Talking about who my role models are isn’t going to be an easy task. Frankly, I have known them since the moment I was born, but that is what makes this so arduous of a task. How does one begin to talk about the people who have molded them and shaped them from birth into the human they are now? So I guess you probably figured out now that the people I am referring to are my parents.”

Written by Aditi Adhikari