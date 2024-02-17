Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • BTS: J-Hope Takes Stroll in Seoul Ahead of His 30th Birthday, Shares ‘Happy Hope Day’ with BTS Army- See Pics

BTS: J-Hope Takes Stroll in Seoul Ahead of His 30th Birthday, Shares ‘Happy Hope Day’ with BTS Army- See Pics

K-pop BTS sensation J-Hope ahead of celebrating his 30th birthday on February 18, 2024, he shared couple of images on Instagram which read 'Happy Hope Day'. See pics.

Published: February 17, 2024 5:19 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Shawn Dass

BTS: J-Hope Takes Stroll in Seoul Ahead of 30th Birthday, Shares ‘Happy Hope Day’ with BTS Army- See Pics
BTS: J-Hope Takes Stroll in Seoul Ahead of His 30th Birthday, Shares ‘Happy Hope Day’ with BTS Army- See Pics

K-Pop: BTS’ vocalist J-Hope ahead of his 30th birthday shared a string of images on his official Instagram account. For the unversed J-Hope is currently serving in the Korean Military Army. The pop singer took to Instagram Stories to appreciate his fans where he saw banners of him reading ‘Happy Hope Day’ a day ahead of his birthday i.e. on February 18, 2024. Take a look at the images shared by J-Hope.

Trending Now

J-Hope Shares Happy Hope Day Poster On Instagram

In the initial image, a poster of the BTS rapper was observed on a street pole, displaying the message “Happy J-Hope Day.” J-Hope shared the image with the caption “Happy.” In the subsequent photo, another poster of J-Hope was spotted, with the rapper captioning it “hope” while sharing the picture.

You may like to read

The final image showcased J-Hope himself posing outdoors, leaning against a glass wall adorned with his poster. He shared the photo with the word “day” written on it. For his outing, J-Hope sported a white T-shirt under a denim jacket and pants, along with a black beanie, glasses, and a face mask.

Take a look at J-Hope’s Instagram Story:

J-Hope Writes Heart-Warming Letter For BTS Army

In December 2023 J-Hope penned down a heartwarming note for his fans on Weverse the letter written by the BTS singer read, “It seems like this year I moved and did various activities by keeping enlistment in clear focus. I even went to award show(s) alone as I wanted to show you the parts I couldn’t show since then, even participated in big shows in Paris, even did a song collaboration with a person I respect a lot as present for you guys before I enlist to repay you all, even prepared a few little contents for you guys so you can feel my warmth while I’m doing my service (sic).”

J-Hope further added, “I did activities busily and fiercely like this and then enlisted. Like that, it has already been 9 months while running as a soldier. Already!!? I’m preparing to see the sun on the (day of my) discharge. (Of course… it ends in October though…) What I end up feeling though, is nothing but except the thought that I want to show you my cool side again, and as much as that, I miss you all so much! (sic)”

Towards the end of the letter J-Hope also mentioned his beloved BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, J-Hope added, “While also missing our members too, also worrying (for them), while also feeling a sense of relatability on the other hand… it also gives me strength…! I can say since I experienced it first but..! I believe they would feel the same for sure!!… hehe (sic).”

J-Hope During Compulsory Military Service

On April 18, 2023, J-Hope commenced his compulsory military duty. Recently, photos surfaced online showing the rapper leading soldier trainees on a 20km ruck march. J-Hope appeared cheerful as he sported a neon vest and held a hand signal light while standing alongside soldier trainees. In a collection of images, J-Hope connected with his comrades and posed joyfully for the photographs.

We wish J-Hope a very happy birthday!

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.