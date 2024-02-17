Home

Entertainment

BTS: J-Hope Takes Stroll in Seoul Ahead of His 30th Birthday, Shares ‘Happy Hope Day’ with BTS Army- See Pics

BTS: J-Hope Takes Stroll in Seoul Ahead of His 30th Birthday, Shares ‘Happy Hope Day’ with BTS Army- See Pics

K-pop BTS sensation J-Hope ahead of celebrating his 30th birthday on February 18, 2024, he shared couple of images on Instagram which read 'Happy Hope Day'. See pics.

BTS: J-Hope Takes Stroll in Seoul Ahead of His 30th Birthday, Shares ‘Happy Hope Day’ with BTS Army- See Pics

K-Pop: BTS’ vocalist J-Hope ahead of his 30th birthday shared a string of images on his official Instagram account. For the unversed J-Hope is currently serving in the Korean Military Army. The pop singer took to Instagram Stories to appreciate his fans where he saw banners of him reading ‘Happy Hope Day’ a day ahead of his birthday i.e. on February 18, 2024. Take a look at the images shared by J-Hope.

Trending Now

J-Hope Shares Happy Hope Day Poster On Instagram

In the initial image, a poster of the BTS rapper was observed on a street pole, displaying the message “Happy J-Hope Day.” J-Hope shared the image with the caption “Happy.” In the subsequent photo, another poster of J-Hope was spotted, with the rapper captioning it “hope” while sharing the picture.

You may like to read

The final image showcased J-Hope himself posing outdoors, leaning against a glass wall adorned with his poster. He shared the photo with the word “day” written on it. For his outing, J-Hope sported a white T-shirt under a denim jacket and pants, along with a black beanie, glasses, and a face mask.

Take a look at J-Hope’s Instagram Story:

J-Hope Writes Heart-Warming Letter For BTS Army

In December 2023 J-Hope penned down a heartwarming note for his fans on Weverse the letter written by the BTS singer read, “It seems like this year I moved and did various activities by keeping enlistment in clear focus. I even went to award show(s) alone as I wanted to show you the parts I couldn’t show since then, even participated in big shows in Paris, even did a song collaboration with a person I respect a lot as present for you guys before I enlist to repay you all, even prepared a few little contents for you guys so you can feel my warmth while I’m doing my service (sic).”

J-Hope further added, “I did activities busily and fiercely like this and then enlisted. Like that, it has already been 9 months while running as a soldier. Already!!? I’m preparing to see the sun on the (day of my) discharge. (Of course… it ends in October though…) What I end up feeling though, is nothing but except the thought that I want to show you my cool side again, and as much as that, I miss you all so much! (sic)”

Towards the end of the letter J-Hope also mentioned his beloved BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, J-Hope added, “While also missing our members too, also worrying (for them), while also feeling a sense of relatability on the other hand… it also gives me strength…! I can say since I experienced it first but..! I believe they would feel the same for sure!!… hehe (sic).”

J-Hope During Compulsory Military Service

On April 18, 2023, J-Hope commenced his compulsory military duty. Recently, photos surfaced online showing the rapper leading soldier trainees on a 20km ruck march. J-Hope appeared cheerful as he sported a neon vest and held a hand signal light while standing alongside soldier trainees. In a collection of images, J-Hope connected with his comrades and posed joyfully for the photographs.

We wish J-Hope a very happy birthday!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.