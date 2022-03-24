BTS Army is going crazy on social media as BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok has tested positive for coronavirus. The musician has been getting treated and is under self-quarantine. The Kpop group’s agency BIGHIT Music on Thursday, March 24 released a detailed statement regarding the current status of J-Hope’s health who had earlier experienced symptoms like sore throat. Taking to Weverse, they shared an announcement that read, “J-Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 today morning. J-Hope has completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine. J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes”.Also Read - BTS Becomes World's Top Artist After Music Industry Registers Massive Growth

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid j-hope in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities," the statement concluded.

For the unversed, BTS along with J-Hope were expected to travel to the US for BTS' Grammy performance that is scheduled on April 4, followed by BTS' concert Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas. It's just 10 days left for the K-pop band's performance at the Grammy 2022, and the ARMY has been panicking over the news whether Hope will join his band or not.

BTS ARMY started the trend GetWellSoonHobi on Twitter and prayed for J-Hope’s speedy recovery.

On Wednesday, J-Hope had shared something interesting on his Instagram feed that read J-Hope with a heart sign with fingers.