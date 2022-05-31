BTS’s J-Hope Posts Dinner Video With Jungkook: BTS ARMY was heartbroken and shocked as Jungkook deleted all the posts on his Instagram account. BTS fans took to Twitter and wondered if the singer was healthy and fine. Some netizens also speculated if this was part of the promotions for the band’s upcoming album, Proof. However, fans rejoiced after J-Hope shared a video in his Instagram stories where Jungkook’s voice can be heard in the background as they eat food. In the clip Jungkook said, “Even when I take pictures of food, there’s nothing I do with it.” ARMY interpreted the video as J-Hope’s way of reassuring fans that Jungkook was fine and there was nothing to worry. J-Hope also shared a photo of Jimin’s cap in his room with the caption, “Why are you always in my room?” Since, Jimin is inactive on social media, so fans were overwhelmed with happiness.Also Read - BTS's V Goes Indoor Sky Diving Ahead of Meet With President Joe Biden, ARMY Wants to Adopt Him

hobi posted ig stories where you can hear jungkook's voice and tagged jm in a pic of his hat

ARMY Wonders if V Deleted Jungkook Photos

BTS ARMY at first was appalled and worried over Jungkook deleting his Instagram posts. However, some fans took a jibe and wondered if V aka Kim Taehyung deleted the Instagram posts. A BTS fan tweeted, “Doesn’t make sense to delete all of that, including personal photos and videos over a possible collaboration. It does seem strange. Hope all is ok.” Another fan wrote, “To Jungkook’s deleted IG post “I will never not think about you” #BTSJUNGKOOK #JUNGKOOK.” A netizen even commented, “I think he just didn’t like his Insta pics anymore and chose to delete them. A lot of people do that all the time.” An ARMY netizen commented, “We wanted jungkook to give tae instagram lessons, but instead tae introduced him to the art of the delete button. THEN, in true golden maknae fashion, he went above and beyond and MASTERED that too. WHAT IS HAPPENING.” Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung And Blackpink's Jennie in a Relationship?: Korean YouTuber Lee Jin Ho Confirms

To Jungkook's deleted IG post "I will never not think about you"

There are 3 kinds of people: the one who deletes IG stories, the one who deletes everything on his IG, and the one who deletes IG on his phone

Okey bye imma sleep now

we were like nothing could be worse than taehyung deleting his stories and jk went like hold my banana milk

Jingkook shi, love! I don't believe you'll ever be so upset with us (and this fandom often doesn't deserve your patience) to remove the entire contents of your IG acct, you are too grateful and respectful. I am hopeful that you've smth great coming up soon



BTS is currently in the US to meet President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss Anti-Asian hate crimes. The band is also gearing up to release their album, Proof, which will be out on June 10, 2022.

