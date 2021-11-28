Los Angeles: If you still don’t know what a special day it was, you are certainly living under a rock. After a gap of two years, BTS boys returned on the stage with a live audience. Their concert titled Permission To Dance On Stage was held at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. The K-pop septet rocked the world as they performed their super hit songs including Dynamite and Butter and with this, the day one of the mega show has been wrapped up. However, towards the end of the show, group member J-Hope got emotional and was spotted with tears in his eyes as he expressed love for the ARMY. ‘I love you,’ he said with a flying kiss gesture towards fans.Also Read - BTS Boys Rocked The World With Their 'Butter' and 'Dynamite' Performance At Permission To Dance On Stage | Watch

J-Hope gets emotional:

Also Read - OMG! He's Hot! BTS Jungkook Impresses ARMY With His Moves and Looks During LA Concert

V, Jimin and Jungkook expressed love for ARMY:

Also Read - DAMN! BTS RM Goes 'Shirtless' During LA Concert and Pics Are Setting Social Media On Fire

Apart from this, V aka Kim Tae-hyung also said, ‘I love you always, I’ll be back’. While Jimin also thanked fans for showering love unconditionally, RM said, “God promise, we kept our promise, we finally meet in person.”

Meanwhile, Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles will continue tomorrow as well. Apart from this, the group will hold another round of concerts on December 2 and December 3.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS Permission To Dance On Stage In Los Angeles Concert.