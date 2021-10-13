South Korea: It is not unknown that BTS members are associated with several philanthropist activities and have repeatedly worked for the betterment of society. As BTS’ Jimin celebrates his 26th birthday on October 13, he made sure to share the happiness with the needy too. Reportedly, Jimin has donated more than 100 million Won (over Rs 63 lakh) to a children’s foundation in South Korea to mark his 26th birthday. The foundation is named Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation and it works for the welfare of children.Also Read - BTS Jimin's Birthday Special: K-Pop Singer Once Revealed That He Watched Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's 3 Idiots

The news regarding the massive donation by Jimin was made public by the foundation in a statement. While the release did not mention the amount donated by the K-pop singer, Korean media reported that it is around $83,500. Also Read - K Dramas Recommended by Your Favourite K Pop Stars, BTS | Korean Web Series to Watch Out

This is not the first time that Jimin has donated such a big amount. Last month, Jimin donated a hefty donation of 100 million won (which is approximately $ 84,200) to a campaign that aims to create vaccines against polio permanently. Jimin donated this amount to the Gosung Rotary Club which is located near his hometown, Busan in South Korea. Back then, even World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked K-pop singer and had written, “Thanks to a generous contribution of KRW100 million made to @Rotary by @BTS_twt Jimin, more children will be able to access polio vaccines. His talent is matched by his generosity and will help @WHO work with our partners to #EndPolio.” Also Read - BTS V and Jin Once Got Into a Massive Fight and RM Had To Calm Them Down | Deets Inside

On the work front, BTS boys are all set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.