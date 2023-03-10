Home

BTS Jimin Gets Lip Piercing And New Tattoo, ARMY Goes Gaga Over His Bold Style – Check Reactions

BTS Jimin aka Park Ji-min recently got lip piercing and new tattoo as ARMY went gaga over his bold and unique style.

BTS Jimin Gets Lip Piercing And New Tattoo: BTS Jimin aka Park Ji-min always creates rage among his fan base with his unique and bold style. His out-of-the-box fashion statements are always breaking the internet. Apart from his singing, netizens can’t help gushing over his swag and dashing persona. The South Korean singer and dancer recently got his lip pierced and a new tattoo as well. His new look will be seen in his upcoming solo album FACE. Jimin is known for experimenting with his looks and BTS ARMY always goes bonkers about his style. He has been getting a lot of praise for his new avatar by the ARMY.

In his latest picture, Jimin dons a black leather jacket, gazing into the camera as he poses for the concept photoshoot for FACE. In another photo he is facing up with his eyes closed. Jimin’s new fashion experiment with concept photos is called ‘Hardware Ver.’

Jimin is a South Korean singer and dancer. In 2013, he made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, under the record label Big Hit Entertainment.

