BTS Jimin Gets Surprise Birthday Wish From Jungkook: BTS Jimin aka Park Ji-min recently got a surprise birthday wish from Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook. As the South Korean singer and dancer turns 27 today, he received an emotional surprise birthday wish from Jungkook. The BTS singer-songwriter wished his colleague by posting a video on social media. In the viral clip shared on WeVerse Jungkook leaned back and proceeded to take off his glasses. He then pushed his hair back before taking a long pause and sighing. While staring on the camera Jungkook whispered, “Jimin… Happy birthday. Happy birthday, bro”.Also Read - BTS V Aka Kim Tae-hyung Wears Read Lipstick in New Pictures And This is How ARMY is Going Bonkers - Check Twitter Reactions

ARMY SAYS ‘JUNGKOOK ALWAYS GOES THE EXTRA MILE’

In no time the clip went viral on social media platforms. BTS ARMY went berserk as they were emotional over the sweet birthday wish to Jimin by none other than Jungkook. A fan commented, “#jungkook so beautiful ft. jungkook’s breathe.” Another user wrote, “#jungkook daddy getting hot.” A fan wishing Jimin captioned his post as “#HappyJiminDay #HappyBirthdayJimin #JUNGKOOK” A netizen also wrote, “it’s the way jungkook always goes the extra mile to make sure jimin knows he’s loved on his birthday.” Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Meets BTS Fans in Kerala, ARMY Goes Gaga Over Viral Video - Watch

CHECK OUT BTS ARMY REACTIONS ON JUNGKOOK’S BIRTHDAY WISH TO JIMIN

it’s the way jungkook always goes the extra mile to make sure jimin knows he’s loved on his birthday <3 pic.twitter.com/oSWDoMV1tI — dee ♡s JIMIN DAY!! (@kmnvibe) October 12, 2022

Jimin is a South Korean singer and dancer. In 2013, he made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy group BTS.

