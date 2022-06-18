BTS’ Jimin Goes Shirtless in New Magazine Cover: BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook recently interacted with the Weverse Magazine. RM’s interview though is yet to be released, Jimin aka Park Jimin of BTS’ interview has been released today. ARMY has been thirsting over the Yet To Come singer’s bare chested picture featured on the magazine cover. BTS’ Jimin seems to be giving tough competition to Tiger Shroff in his shirtless photo featured on the magazine cover. Jimin is otherwise known to be shy but his new avatar has surely impressed the BTS fans popularly known as the ARMY.Also Read - BTS ARMY Rejoice After Jungkook-Charlie Puth Confirm Collaboration 'Left And Right,' Watch Video

Check out the magazine cover photo of Jimin:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (박지민) Updates (@jimin_bighitentertainment)



BTS’ Jimin can be seen wearing a loose floral printed jacket with a hood paired with pants in the magazine cover photo. Jimin can also be seen wearing some neckpieces and earrings in the picture. BTS ARMY has gone crazy over pictures of the vocal line Jin aka Kim Seokjin, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jimin aka Park Jimin and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. Ever since ARMY membership merch box 8’s preview poster photo surfaced online, the ARMY can’t contain their excitement. BTS members are slightly bare chested but Jimin treated his fans with a much candid shirtless pic. Also Read - BTS’ RM Gets Emotional, Says He Feels He Wasn't Living up to ARMY's Expectations: 'We’ve Lost Direction'

Check out the ARMY reactions:

PARK JIMIN EXCUSEEEEE MEEEEE pic.twitter.com/WQjgvu6tl0 — ⒷTS_hⒺartu⁷ ʀᴜɴ ʙᴛs (@BTS_heartu0T7) June 18, 2022

Also Read - BTS Leader RM Aka Kim Namjoon Feels 'Bitter', Pens Long Note After Hiatus Claims Went Viral

Park Jimin’s exposed chest please stop appearing on my timeline. I don’t like drooling over my phone screen. — Lina (@lina_borahae) June 18, 2022

It’s been hours and I haven’t calmed down in the slightest..so much to say about the interview but I’m WEAK.. and I can’t stop thirst tweeting — Beth loves Jimin (@PeachyJiminie17) June 18, 2022



BTS members will now be focusing a little more on their solo careers and Jimin too has similar plans. Jimin in an interview with Weverse told that he wants to show his raw side to the ARMY. The With You singer stated that he wants to show his real side or something closer to his real self which he describes as personal rawness. Jimin pointed out that the older members have already expressed their different personalities with their mixtapes and now, he wants to do something similar.



For more updates on BTS and Jimin, check out this space at India.com.