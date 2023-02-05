Home

BTS Jimin recently grooved to the medley of his old BTS songs while ARMY went bonkers over his dance moves. - Watch

BTS Jimin Grooves to Medley of Old BTS Songs: BTS Jimin aka Park Ji-min recently surprised his fans as he grooved to the medley of old BTS songs. It was a nostalgic moment for the ARMY as Jimin danced on his iconic songs such as Run, Fire among others. It was a reminiscing moment for BTS fans as all the songs in the medley originally featured BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The video begins with Jimin dancing to I Need You (2015) as he dons black and brown sweater, brown pants, and sneakers. He was seen inside a room with glass walls. In no time the viral video got overwhelmingly positive response from the ARMY. The BTS singer and dancer was hailed for his ‘perfection’.

CHECK OUT ARMY REACTION TO BTS JIMIN’S VIRAL DANCE VIDEO:

Oh how could be this perfect MAIN DANCER PARK JIMIN#JiminsDanceTime — _Limon13_Vibe❤️‍ (@defner_R) February 4, 2023

Jimin is a South Korean singer and dancer. In 2013, he made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, under the record label Big Hit Entertainment.

