BTS Jimin Grooves to Medley of Old BTS Songs, ARMY Goes Bonkers: ‘How Could be This Perfect’ – Watch
BTS Jimin recently grooved to the medley of his old BTS songs while ARMY went bonkers over his dance moves. - Watch
BTS Jimin Grooves to Medley of Old BTS Songs: BTS Jimin aka Park Ji-min recently surprised his fans as he grooved to the medley of old BTS songs. It was a nostalgic moment for the ARMY as Jimin danced on his iconic songs such as Run, Fire among others. It was a reminiscing moment for BTS fans as all the songs in the medley originally featured BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The video begins with Jimin dancing to I Need You (2015) as he dons black and brown sweater, brown pants, and sneakers. He was seen inside a room with glass walls. In no time the viral video got overwhelmingly positive response from the ARMY. The BTS singer and dancer was hailed for his ‘perfection’.
CHECK OUT ARMY REACTION TO BTS JIMIN’S VIRAL DANCE VIDEO:
지민이 #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/WE8c1iYNpX
— 츄로스 (무대줘 (@kimchurros) February 4, 2023
Oh how could be this perfect
MAIN DANCER PARK JIMIN#JiminsDanceTime
— _Limon13_Vibe❤️ (@defner_R) February 4, 2023
#JIMIN
I NEED U
RUN
DOPE
FIRE pic.twitter.com/bUNjz7N9IQ
— (@JKJM11081013OA) February 5, 2023
대체불가 지미니의 춤선#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/2y1zhsE13c
— JIMIN (@BTS_twt_JIMINPK) February 4, 2023
BTS 공식 틱톡 계정의 [Jimins Dance Time] 영상이 공개 후 8시간여만에 천만뷰를 돌파했습니다.
공식 계정의 컨텐츠를 즐기고 하트와 댓글도 함께 해요
➡️ https://t.co/rbbYaNh9wl#지미니의댄스타임 #JiminsDanceTime #지민 #JIMIN #방탄소년단지민 pic.twitter.com/T8hzQkMNpe
— JIMIN RECORD (@JIMIN_RECORD13) February 4, 2023
2015-2016-2023
i need u – run – dope – fire #지민 #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/azftwPSJtb
— 서린 (@kseorin_B71) February 4, 2023
The moon is dancing and the sun always accompanies it.!!
☀️
MAIN DANCER JIMIN
JIMIN DANCE GOD
DANCE KING JIMIN#JiminsDanceTime#JIMIN #BTSJIMIN #ItBoy #JiminGlobalAmbassador @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/AYlkVBRpbF
— ⭐⭐⭐ (@Camile_Roux) February 4, 2023
Jimin is a South Korean singer and dancer. In 2013, he made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, under the record label Big Hit Entertainment.
