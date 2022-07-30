BTS’ Jinmin Heads to Chicago For Lollapalooza: BTS’ J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok is all about to get into live-action with his debut performance at the Lollapalooza music festival. The K-pop singer now has a special audience to cheer him up at the grand other. J-Hope is going to have none other than his BTS mate Jimin aka Park Ji-min to support him at the live music festival. J-Hope’s performance is historical as it’s the first time a South Korean artist will perform at the American music festival. BTS ARMY and K-pop fans have dubbed Lollapalooza as Hopapalooza, looking at Hope’s past releases – Hope World and Jack In The Box. Jimin has already left for Chicago from Seoul to meet his Hoseok hyung. The BTS singer left from the Incheon International Airport on July 30 in order to be a part of the Lollapalooza music festival that is being held at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, USA.Also Read - BTS ARMY Says 'J-Hope is The Palette,' as Jung Ho-seok Opens up on Lollapalooza Setlist on IU’s Palette

Check out Jimin’s airport clip shared by a fan: Also Read - Lollapalooza, Iconic Global Music Festival To Make Its India Debut Next Year; Check Venue, Dates

📺 VIDEO #HaveASafeFlightJimin@BTS_twt #Jimin at Incheon International Airport on his way to Chicago, USA. 🇰🇷🛫 🛬🇺🇸 Have a safe flight Jimin 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/0SDjj6tl9K — Dalbit Bangtan⁷ (@dalbitbangtan) July 30, 2022

Also Read - BTS' J-Hope to Perform With Becky G on Chicken Noodle Soup? ARMY Goes Berserk - Check Reactions

Jimin’s viral look from the airport shows him dressed in chic blacks from head to toe with a bag strapped across his torso. ARMY went gaga over his handsome looks despite his face being covered with a mask and sunglasses. So far, Jimin is the only member from BTS to have revealed his attendance, so far, at the event scheduled for July 31.

In a recent interaction with singer IU, J-Hope revealed that his hour long set at the Bud Light Seltzer stage will have a total of 16-17 being performed. Becky G, J-Hope’s collaborator for 2019 single, Chicken Noodle Soup, is likely to join him at the stage for a special performance.

For more updates on BTS’ Jimin, J-Hope and Hopapalooza, check out this space at India.com.