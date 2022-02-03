BTS Jimin Health Update: Park Ji-min, popularly known as Jimin, a member of BTS, has sent his first message since being diagnosed with COVID-19 and appendicitis. The 26-year-old superstar took to Weverse to send a message to all of his fans who are worried about his recovery. In the translated post, he wrote, “Everyone, you must have worried a lot right? I am recovering well!”Also Read - Wordle Gets a BTS Twist, ARMY Hooked To The New Version Of Online Game

He apologised to supporters for causing them concern and told them that he would be released shortly. He penned, "I'm sorry if I caused you any worry. But I believe I will be released shortly! I'm doing well, and I'm eating all three meals every day. Please bear with me for a short time; once I've recovered, I'll be back after recovery, as soon as possible!"

Jimin had appendix surgery on January 31, and his agency released a statement certifying his recovery. The star was also found to be positive for COVID-19, according to reports. He was taken to the hospital on Sunday after experiencing sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat, according to a statement released by Big Hit Music. "The surgery went well, and Jimin is recovering from his procedure," Big Hit Music said, adding that he was recovering 'quickly' from his COVID-19 infection.

The 26-year-old singer is the fourth of the group’s seven members to be infected with the virus. In December, rapper RM, vocalist Jin, and rapper Suga tested positive after returning from a series of live shows in the United States.