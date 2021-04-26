South Korea: BTS members are known across the world for their fashion statements. The K-pop band members were recently declared as the house ambassadors for French fashion giant Louis Vuitton. And in just a few, the fashion giant is making huge profits by using BTS members’ popularity. Also Read - BTS ARMY Comes Forth To Help India Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Raises Over Rs 20 Lakh For Relief

After Louis Vuitton announced that BTS group members are its new ambassadors. Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of the fashion giant's men's collection, released a video of an interview with BTS on his official Instagram account. In this video interview, BTS member Jimin was seen wearing a white Louis Vuitton T-shirt, jeans and a cap. This t-short had a colorful design on it and costs Rs $765. However, soon after the video was spotted by BTS fans (also known as its ARMY), they went crazy to buy the same t-shirt worn by Jimin. In just a few days, this t-shirt is now out of stock from almost all countries and regions including South Korea, United States, United Kingdom, South Korea, Canada, France, Japan Italy, Russia and Germany.

Reportedly, this is the fifth time in the year that BTS' Jimin fashion statement has caused a product or an outfit to go out of stock. The same happened in January this year as well when another Louis Vuitton sweater which costs approximately $1,234 went out of stock in more than sixteen countries after fans spotted BTS members wearing it.

Meanwhile, earlier this month that the BTS announced a collaboration with a global burger chain as well. On the work front, BTS recently held Bang Bang Con 21 which featured the group’s past concerts and fan meets.