South Korea: BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook often make headlines for their kind work and humanitarian services. They never fail to help people across the world. Now, BTS member Jimin is winning hearts after he donated a huge amount to aid polio patients ahead of World Polio Day.Also Read - BTS X Coldplay: K-Pop Members Gift Purple Casual Hanbok To Chris Martin, Leaves ARMY In Complete Awe | See Pic

BTS Jimin donated a hefty donation of 100 million won (which is approximately $ 84,200) to a campaign that aims to create vaccines against polio permanently. Jimin has donated this amount to the Gosung Rotary Club which is located near his hometown, Busan in South Korea. Interestingly, this comes a month before World Polio Day which is marked every year on October 24. Also Read - BTS V Sparks Debate With His COVID Speech at UNGA, Netizens Dig Out Video of Him Not Wearing Mask

While Jimin decided to keep the donation hidden, fans got to know about his kind work only after a banner thanking Jimin was spotted. As soon as ARMY members got to know about this, they took to Twitter appreciating Jimin’s kind actions. Even World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked K-pop singer and wrote, “Thanks to a generous contribution of KRW100 million made to @Rotary by @BTS_twt Jimin, more children will be able to access polio vaccines. His talent is matched by his generosity and will help @WHO work with our partners to #EndPolio.” Also Read - BTS ARMY Slams James Corden After He 'Disrespects' K-Pop Group and Its Fans, Calling Them 'Unusual' | View Tweets

Thanks to a generous contribution of KRW100 million made to @Rotary by @BTS_twt Jimin, more children will be able to access polio vaccines.

His talent is matched by his generosity and will help @WHO work with our partners to #EndPolio.https://t.co/MFbLkH9h1Y — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 23, 2021

Check how ARMY is reacting to Jimin’s generosity:

I’m not surprised he’s been doing this for ages one of the reason I love them They’re so thoughtful and our Boy’s personally been donating for various causes and Thank you for recognising Jimin generosity he’s truly an amazing human being💜💜an Angel indeed pic.twitter.com/z89oAEf8hN — ᴮᴱkarencookies₇ 🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺🕺 (@Jung_cookiees) September 24, 2021

What an insightful contribution!!!! #Jimin aka #ParkJimin @Bts_twt has raised the awareness and the chance of #EndPolio for good in this world. Thank you for being a good role model !!

Be real. Be kind. #BeLikeJimin — 지민molala (@Mina_molala) September 23, 2021

BTS boys often join hands with several campaigns. Earlier, Jimin donated a huge amount to his alma mater Busan High School of Arts, the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation and the Busan Metropolitan Office of Education.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to hold its virtual concert of the year titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’. It will be live-streamed on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST.