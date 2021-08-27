South Korea: BTS enjoys a massive fan following around the world. Even though the K-pop septet has been releasing songs and winning hearts amid the coronavirus pandemic, ARMY members are waiting for a LIVE audience concert.Also Read - BTS RM Breaks Silence On Allegations of ARMY Manipulating Music Charts: 'Feels Like We Are Easy Targets'

While the pandemic has cancelled all BTS plans for a world tour and live concerts, the group held a virtual concert in June this year to mark its eighth anniversary. In a recent interview with Billboard, BTS member Jimin talked about the same and revealed how it was to perform on a stage without a live audience. While the singer mentioned that getting a chance to perform is a great thing these days, he also added that fans' absence was painful. "It was nerve-wracking when we were waiting for the curtain to rise, but when we went on stage, there were just a lot of video cameras in the place the audience was supposed to be," Jimin said.

BTS held a mega online concert – BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo on 13th and 14th June this year to mark its eighth anniversary. ARMY members from across the world were able to watch this concert online.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the globally famous K-pop group announced that the Map of the Soul Tour has been postponed for the second time. “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned,” the statement read.

While BTS has never visited India, it enjoys a massive fan following here as well and ARMY members are waiting for them to visit the country soon.

