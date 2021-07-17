South Korea: BTS is globally loved and its members never fail to rule social media. Once again, it’s BTS Jimin winning hearts online after he topped the K-Pop Male Idols Brand Reputation Rankings for the 31st month in a row.Also Read - BTS Sets New Milestone With Butter CD Version, Sells Close To 2 Million Copies In Just One Week

Yes, this is for the 31’s consecutive month that BTS Jimin is ruling the brand reputation ranking. For the inundated, it is an index that analysis the consumers’ online habits and finds out what impacts brand consumption. It also discovers the influence of a K-pop idol and media or fans’ interest in the same. While Jimin is on the top of the list, BTS V is the third most popular male idol for July 2021, while Jungkook is on the fifth spot. BTS Jin, RM, Suga and J-Hope are also in the list at sixth, eighth, ninth, and sixteenth spot respectively. Also Read - BTS To Feature In Coldplay's 'My Universe' Song? Big Hit Says 'Difficult To Confirm'

Following the news, several ARMY members took to social media congratulating Jimin. “Jimin continues to break his own record by ranking #1 in Brand Reputation which ranks for individuals boy group members for July as the first snd only idol to rank 1sr for 31 months straight and 33 months overall. Congratulations Jimin,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - BTS To Participate In Global Citizen Live For The First Time - Check Details Here

Jimin continues to break his own record by ranking #1 in Brand Reputation which ranks for individuals boy group members for July as the first snd only idol to rank 1sr for 31 months straight and 33 months overall.

Meanwhile, in June this year, it was reported that BTS Jimin purchased his own new luxurious apartment for 5.9 billion won or around $5.3 million.

On the work front, BTS recently released the CD version of Butter along with its latest track Permission To Dance and it has already become everyone’s favourite around the world. Apart from this, BTS boys are will be participating in Global Citizen Live for the first time. This means that BTS will feature its performances in a 24-hour broadcast. While the mega event will take place on September 25, it will be streamed by ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, iHeartRadio, FX, Hulu, YouTube and Twitter. Global Citizen will be organised with a live audience in some parts of the world, including in Central Park, New York.