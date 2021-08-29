South Korea: BTS is one of the most popular K-pop bands around the world. Its members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are widely loved and enjoy massive popularity. Whenever BTS releases a song, it is no less than a global festival for the ARMY members. But do you know how much some of these members earn?Also Read - BTS Jimin Reveals How It Was To Perform In Empty Stadium, Painful!

Well, if reports are to be believed, then BTS members Jimin, V and Jin's net worth is $20 million each. Yes, you read it right. As per a report in Celebrity Net Worth, these South Korean singers have a net worth of around Rs $20 million each. Apart from being a member of globally famous BTS, these members also release their own singles and albums. They also earn through endorsements and special appearances.

BTS member Jimin also owns one of the most expensive apartments in South Korea. Earlier this year, it was reported that Jimin purchased his own new luxurious apartment at the "Nine One Hannam" apartment complex located in central Seoul. Jimin purchased this apartment without any loan for 5.9 billion won or around $5.3 million.

Meanwhile, BTS has also announced that the Map of the Soul Tour has been postponed for the second time. “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned,” the statement read.