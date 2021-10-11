South Korea: BTS ARMY is super excited for group member Jimin’s birthday. While the K-pop singer will turn 26 on October 13 and fans across the world are preparing big for his birthday, how can Indian ARMY members not plan something! The Indian BTS fan group, Bangtan India has raised over ₹1.5 lakh which they will donate for a noble cause. This Indian ARMY group had recently initiated a fundraiser, called Project Mi Casa, for Jimin, RM and Jungkook’s birthdays. These funds will be donated to Habitat for Humanity India, which is a non-profit organisation. This NGO works to provide affordable shelter, sanitation and housing facilities for those in need.Also Read - BTS Suga Was Once Followed By An Obsessive Fan To Bathroom | Deets Inside

This is not the first time that the group will be donating a huge amount for Jimin’s birthday. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Bangtan India mentioned that they do this every year for some noble cause. “We donate to a cause for members’ birthdays every year. It has become a tradition for us. We try to support new causes each time and also try to pick causes that resonate with us based on what we see happening around us or what we think would be a good project to pick up. This time, owing to us hearing about so many disasters happening around us for a long time now and so many families getting displaced in the process, the cause that Habitat for Humanity serves really resonated with us, and hence that was the NGO we decided to support for this project,” the Bangtan India team said. Also Read - BTS’ 'Blood Sweat & Tears' Crosses 800 Million Views, Becomes 7th Group MV To Reach Milestone

In honor of our angel Jimin’s birthday tada we present:#MiCasaEsJimin 🏡@CasaFridaLGBT supports at-risk young people in the LGBTQ+ community within Mexico City with housing, community and empowerment programs.

Donate: ➡️ https://t.co/hPQXuzNCqA

Paypal:https://t.co/NumeNFft6Y pic.twitter.com/lFz6OZ8V5C — One in an ARMY⁷ 💜 Charity Project🏡🏳️‍🌈 (@OneInAnARMY) October 8, 2021

Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance Concert In LA: Here's How To Book Tickets For Mega Event

The group also mentioned that when the fundraiser was launched, they were hoping to raise Rs 80,000. However, they received twice the expected amount. “We closed the project on 10th October, and ₹1.65 lakh has been raised for the cause,” the team said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys are all set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.