South Korea: BTS member Jimin is celebrating his 26th birthday on Wednesday and ARMY members from across the world are sending wishes and love to their favourite K-pop singer. Indian ARMY is no different! While fans in India are celebrating Jimin's birthday, do you know which is his favourite Bollywood movie? No, we are not kidding. During the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March 2020, BTS member Jimin revealed that he watched the Bollywood movie, 3 Idiots.

In March 2020, Indian ARMY members were left in complete awe after Jimin mentioned that he has been watching movies during the lockdown. During the live session, Jimin mentioned Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots and added that he watched it too. After Jimin's massive disclosure, a number of Koreans took to Twitter to explain that the issues regarding the institution of education are quite similar in India and South Korea and therefore 3 Idiots is a popular movie in their country too.

When Jimin talked about watching 3 Idiots:

Back then, even Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films acknowledged Jimin's mention of 3 Idiots and expressed gratitude. Jimin had also added that he watched 'Secretly, Greatly' and Sam Claflin, Emilia Clarke starrer Me Before You as well.

BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are widely loved even in India. Several celebrities including Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, and Gauahar Khan among others have come forth expressing their love for the K-pop group. Last year, the group had said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over. Even for Jimin’s birthday, the Indian fan group raised over ₹1.5 lakh which they will donate for a noble cause.