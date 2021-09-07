BTS Jimin’s Fan Account Banned In China: A fan account of the famous BTS member Jimin has been banned from the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The fan account has been restricted from posting anything for the next 60 days and has been accused of raising illegal funds. In a statement issued, social media platform Weibo said, “Weibo firmly opposes such irrational star-chasing behaviour and will deal with it seriously.”Also Read - Pankaj Tripathi Reveals His Daughter Is Part of BTS ARMY: 'She Wants To Meet K-Pop Singers'

A notice has also been put on Jimin's fan club account. "The account is temporarily banned from posting due to violating Weibo's community regulations," it reads.

This has come days after pictures of a customized airplane funded by the club went viral on social media. This plane was a part of the fan club's plans to celebrate Jimin's 26th birthday next month.

Jimin’s fan account that has been banned has around 1.1 million followers on Weibo. The fan account has also been preparing for Jimin’s birthday which is on October 13 for which they also raised funds in April. The Chinese state media Global Times reported that over 2.3 million yuan or $ 3,60,000 funds were raised in just an hour.

Meanwhile, Weibo has also suspended 21 fan accounts dedicated to various K-pop stars for 30 days. The social media platform says that this has been done due to “irrational star-chasing behavior.”

BTS fans often raise funds for the birthday celebration of their favourite K-pop stars. Last year too, BTS V’s fan club in China raised a total of 7 million yuan in 80 days. This money was used to build a school, a road and a bridge in China in V’s name. Apart from this, money collected was also used to put up a birthday advertisement on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.