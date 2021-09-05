South Korea: BTS is undoubtedly one of the most popular K-pop groups around the world. But not many people know that even they had to struggle hard and face a lot of discouragement. Once, BTS member Jimin had revealed that his school teacher opposed his aspiration of becoming a K-pop sensation and told him that it is easier to dream.Also Read - Commendable How Teachers Ensured Education of Students During Covid Times: PM Modi on Teachers Day

As per a report in Koreaboo, in 2019, when Jimin was a student, he auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment, now known as HYBE. However, his teacher named Mr Lee had opposed the same saying that it was not easy. The same teacher spoke about the same with Korea Now and said, "To be honest, I opposed at first because that job, being an idol, it's easy to dream about, but definitely not easy to succeed. So when he told me he is taking an audition for Producer Bang Si Hyuk, I told Jimin this is his last chance. After this audition, I told him you have to choose your path on becoming an idol or a modern dancer. But on that day, he passed the audition."

However, to everyone's surprise, Jimin got selected making his teacher realised that he had the ability to become a K-Pop sensation. Later, Jimin also performed at the same teacher's wedding. "When he was in the tenth grade, he and his classmates did a surprise celebration at my wedding. I still remember Jimin singing and dancing at the same time with a mic in his hand, but he didn't even get tired. People told me they felt like they weren't at a wedding, but at a musical show," Jimin's teacher, Lee recalled.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool on June 12, 2013. Since then, the group has released several songs, the latest being Butter and Permission To Dance. They enjoy a massive fan following around the world.