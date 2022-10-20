BTS Jin to Perform His Solo Debut With Coldplay: BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin is all set to perform to his solo debut The Astronaut along with Coldplay in Argentina. The duo will perform live for Jin’s upcoming Music of the Spheres World Tour on October 28. Amid reports of the BTS band joining the South Korean military sooner, the South Korean singer-songwriter will treat his fans with his solo song. The same has been confirmed by BigHit Music as well. Taking to their Twitter handle BTS’ official shared the screenshot of conversation between Chris Martin and Jin. In the message Chris tells Jin, “If you get permission, would you like to come to Argentina next week and sing The Astronaut‘ live with us? We have a live broadcast on October 28, and if you were there we could play the song for the first time. And thank you for inspiring the song. When we spoke about you having to leave for a while and missing the band and your fans, it was really powerful. I think the song found its way because of that conversation.”Also Read - BTS Jin's 'Yours' Continues To Break Records, Tops Spotify Viral 50 Japan For 6th Consecutive Days

Jin's message to Chris read as "I wasn't feeling well either when I had a show a few days ago. I guess this is something all superstars go through! Thank you so much for working so closely on this song with me, and listening to my opinions every step of the way. I feel super honoured to have worked with you, my superstar, my bro. And performing this song in Argentina sounds amazing! I will make it happen no matter what because you are my superstar." Fans reacted to the new collaboration and expressed their excitement.

CHECK OUT BTS ARMY REACTION:

#JIN will join Coldplay onstage for a live performance of #TheAstronaut in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Oct 28 🇦🇷 — The Performance of #TheAstronaut will upload after the concert on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 3PM KST

Upload Channel: BANGTAN TV pic.twitter.com/1rKB8nTeEd — it’s me Dory⁷🚀👨‍🚀 (@YetToCome0) October 20, 2022

Omg no puedo creerlo, aún lo estoy procesando THE ASTRONAUT IS COMING

THE ASTRONAUT JIN Can’t wait to listen to #TheAstronaut by silver vocalist #JIN #방탄소년단진 of @BTS_twt — ❖ναℓ⁷‎ | the astronaut is coming (@yoonjinarts) October 20, 2022

Jin’s solo debut stage is going to be in a sold out Coldplay stadium concert, this is going to be ICONIC! 🔥 — mari (@holymono) October 20, 2022

THE WORLD IS FINALLY HEALING#TheAstronaut #Jin — the atronaut wife 🧑‍🚀 🌌🐋🪐 (@fruitsellerjin) October 20, 2022

Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

