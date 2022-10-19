BTS Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin to Release Solo Single: BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin is all geared up to treat his fans with his solo single releasing next week. Amid the reports of him and other BTS members enlisting for the South Korean military, the singer-songwriter’s solo would be releasing on October 28, 2022, at 1 pm (0400 GMT). The boy band’s agency told on Wednesday that pre-orders re about to begin for the song titled The Astronaut, as per an E Times report. Bighit Music posted a statement on global fandom platform Weverse, which read “Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope The Astronaut can be a gift to all of you.”Also Read - BTS Concert at Busan's 2030 World Expo Bid Garners Fifty Million Views

CHECK OUT BIGHIT MUSIC’S TWEET ON JIN’S UPCOMING SOLO:

BTS TO JOIN SOUTH KOREAN MILITARY

Recently, the band’s management group, HYBE had stated on Monday that “Jin will cancel a request to further delay his enlistment in late October.” The other younger band members also plan to serve the South Korean Army. BTS, on Saturday reunited to perform a free concert in the city of Busan in support of South Korea’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the port city. The band had earlier announced a break from group musical activities to pursue solo projects. Also Read - BTS V Aka Kim Tae-hyung Wears Read Lipstick in New Pictures And This is How ARMY is Going Bonkers - Check Twitter Reactions

CHECK OUT NETIZENS’ REACTION TO JIN’S UPCOMING SOLO SINGLE:

The discography of Kim Seokjin always serves pic.twitter.com/TxzOZtFMI0 — Imen⁷ ⟭⟬ (@BTS21_2019) October 18, 2022

What if the astronaut is Jin and he discovered a new purple planet called the ARMY planet? the purple lights are from the planet he discovered??? pic.twitter.com/fOUsz40DHd — ⟭⟬⁷ the ASTRONAUT‍ BTS Military wife (@0610proof_95) October 18, 2022

“i am the moon and army is my earth.”

– kim seokjin pic.twitter.com/mKeNakRBxV — ⁷ (@SebihaDaglar) October 18, 2022

I am not crying pic.twitter.com/UQbu2Jhuk3 — Zakia⁷‍Military wife (@V_babyzakia) October 18, 2022

BTS Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

