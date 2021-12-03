Los Angeles: BTS member Jin is all set to celebrate his 29th birthday on December 4. However, the globally loved singer was unaware that he will get a sweet pre-birthday surprise from ARMY. During the 4th day of the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles, ARMY members at the SoFi stadium held heart-shaped placards with ‘happy birthday Jin’ written on them. The placards left Jin in complete awe who then showered love on his fans and said, ‘Wow! Wow! Thank you ARMY. Wow, so sweet. Thank you ARMY, I love you.’Also Read - BTS Rules The World! Septet Tops 9 of Billboard's Year-End Charts For 2021

The videos of Jin’s priceless reaction to ARMY’s sweet gesture is now going viral on social media. Several fans are sending birthday wishes to the singer and talking about how he got emotional after seeing the surprise by the ARMY members in the stadium. Also Read - BTS Boys To Quarantine For 10 Days After Returning To South Korea Post LA Concert | Here's Why

Check out Jin’s reaction after he saw ARMY’s surprise:

Also Read - BTS V Surprises ARMY With Squid Game Outfit But Ended Up Hurting His Knee During 'Cool' Gesture

Meanwhile, BTS boys are ruling the world as they topped 9 of Billboard’s year-end charts for 2021. On Friday, Billboard released several year-end charts and with no surprise, BTS members were ruling most of these. BTS topped the lists of Top Artists – Duo/Group, Hot 100 Artists – Duo/Group, Billboard 200 Artists – Duo/Group, Billboard Global Excl. US Artists, Digital Song Sales Artists and World Albums Artists. BTS’ fifth studio album titled “BE” also took the first spot on the top World Albums for 2021 list. Apart from this, BTS’ first English song Dynamite ruled the ear-end Billboard Global Excl. US chart. Butter also featured in the same list on the fifth spot.