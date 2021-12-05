South Korea: BTS Jin is celebrating his 29th birthday on December 4. On this special day, fans from across the world have flooded social media with warm wishing, love and greeting for the K-pop singer. It is no secret that ARMY members spare no effort to make the band members feel special during their birthdays. If Moscow’s Ostankino TV Tower had a birthday ad for him, even in India, Jin’s first-ever birthday advertisement was put up in Mumbai. However, do you know how did Jin celebrate his birthday?Also Read - BTS Breaks All Records By Earning $33.3 Million During 4-Day Permission To Dance On Stage Concert

A video is now going viral on social media which is from Jin’s VLive. In the video, BTS’ member can be seen lighting up the candle and shouting in amazement ‘Woowooow!’ One can also hear some music from the candle which opens up into a flower after being lighted. During the live, Jin cut the cake and sang ‘Happy Birthday’ for himself. Also Read - Happy Birthday BTS' Jin: K-Pop Singer Gets His 1st Birthday Advertisement In India | Watch

Also Read - BTS Announces Another Concert Titled Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul | Check Dates Here

However, did you also notice something familiar? Yes, this is the same candle that most Indian kids use during their birthdays. Jin’s birthday candle will make you take a walk down memory lane. It will also make you feel connected with BTS. Fans were also quick to notice the candle. While the video is now going viral on social media, one of the fans wrote, “I am sure that every Indian had these candles o their birthday at least once.”

I am sure that every Indian had these candles o their birthday atleast once 😭✨

[ This is the pic of cake from Jin’s live . Not edited ] #Jin pic.twitter.com/QCyOrLaxWQ — JEONMIMI🐰🔗 (@Vminkook1437) December 5, 2021

guys the candle jin has is the Nylea Birthday Cake flower candle from walmart, i get these every year for my birthday 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LJKGrtSYuy — nat⁷ ❦ JIN DAY (@kthvhr) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS boys are currently in the US and have successfully completed all 4 Permission To Dance On Stage concerts. They will now be returning to South Korea where they will quarantine themselves for a period of ten days (as per the South Korean government regulations). Apart from this, BTS boys have also announced another round of concerts titled Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul which will be held in March 2022.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.