Mumbai: BTS member Jin is celebrating his 29th birthday on December 4. While ARMY members from across the world are sending love and wishes to the K-pop singer, here’s some surprise for him in India as well. It is no secret that ARMY members spare no effort to make the band members feel special during their birthdays. However, this year, Jin has got his first-ever birthday advertisement in India. Yes, you read it right. An Indian BTS ARMY group has put up a video of birthday boy Jun in Mumbai’s Phoenix Market City mall. The video presents several glimpses of Jin with ‘Happy Jin Day’ written on all four corners. “With love Indian BTS fans,” the video reads in the end. This video will be up till December 5.Also Read - BTS Announces Another Concert Titled Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul | Check Dates Here

Seokjin’s birthday ad is up in Mumbai, India everyone 😭 I am so happy 🥺 Many many happy returns of the day our Moon #HappyBirthdayJin#BrightestMoonJin #JINDAY pic.twitter.com/RgLxO83uYX — SEOK진 🇮🇳 INDIA | “YOURS”⁹⁹ by JIN (@seokjin_india_) December 3, 2021

Also Read - SURPRISE! Coldplay's Chris Martin Joins BTS Boys To End LA Concert With 'My Universe'

Earlier this year, we saw how Jimin’s birthday banner was also put in Mizoram. Also Read - 'This Is Just The Beginning,' BTS Jungkook Leaves ARMY Excited As He Assures Them of Future Shows

Meanwhile, BTS boys are currently in the US and have successfully completed all 4 Permission To Dance On Stage concerts. They will now be returning to South Korea where they will quarantine themselves for a period of ten days (as per the South Korean government regulations). This also means that the septet will not be able to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) which are scheduled to take place on December 11 (since it is not possible for BTS members to complete their 10-days quarantine before that).

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.