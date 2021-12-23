South Korea: Remember how BTS member Jin surprised ARMY on his birthday this year? Yes, you guessed it right. He released his solo song titled Super Tuna. The song soon became an internet sensation and gained immense love from the audience. The Super Tuna music video has now surpassed 35 million views on YouTube. Apart from this, it has also been trending #1 on YouTube under the music category for the 16th consecutive day. Therefore, with Super Tuna, BTS member Jin has become the first K-pop solo artist to rule the #1 Worldwide YouTube Music category spot for 16 days. Prior to Jin, the record was held by PSY for its Gangnam Style.Also Read - BTS' Hilarious Dance on Nora Fatehi's Kamariya is a Treat For ARMY- Watch Mashup Video

Jin’s Super Tuna special performance was released on BTS’ official YouTube channel on December 4. In the song, Jin can be seen imitating a flopping fish with the choreography. The video is fun to watch. However, soon netizens also started the Super Tuna challenge showcasing their oddly dance fishy moves. Noticing this, Jin had to step in via fan community app WeVerse. “No guys, don’t do a Super Tuna challenge that I didn’t even plan. No, I’m so embarrassed…If it becomes a bigger deal, the company might want to make a second verse,” the singer said. Also Read - BTS: K-Pop Singers Set YouTube Record With Permission To Dance, ARMY Says 'BTS Is Life'

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys are currently on a short break and are enjoying some quality time with their families at home. During this time, they will also be preparing for their upcoming album details about which have not been released yet. Moreover, the septet is also due to hold a mega concert in Seoul in March 2022. It is also titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.