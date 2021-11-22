South Korea: Earlier today, BTS members – Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, V and RM rocked the American Music Awards stage with their My Universe performance. The boys also won Favourite Pop Duo/Group and Artist of The Year award. Their second English song Butter also won ‘Favourite Pop Song’ award. While accepting the awards, BTS members thanked the ARMY and expressed love for them. However, there is one video that has caught everyone’s attention and is now making ARMY go ROFL.Also Read - BTS Boys Go LIVE On Social Media After Ruling AMAs, But Technical Errors Leave ARMY Dismayed

During one of the thank you speeches, Jungkook said, "We just wanted to make people happy with our music. We believe that this award opens the beginning of our new chapter. In the past few years, we learned that each and every moment is precious. So in 2022, we want to focus on…" He was then interrupted by Jin who dragged him away to cut his speech short. While the rest of the septet members could not stop laughing, the video is now going viral on social media and is winning hearts.

so this is why seokjin pulled jungkook away from the mic 😭 pic.twitter.com/OamlyV3GUm — ︎정구기⁷ (@dreamjeons) November 22, 2021

JIN CARRYING JUNGKOOK AWAY TEARS IN MY EYES #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/hQkupTz6k7 — cynthia⁷ @ AMAs (@squirrelhobi) November 22, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 his ment was so great his English was so great and— « PLEASE WRAP IT UP » https://t.co/WYruLcnyJX — 夏Eve (@bakeoneff) November 22, 2021

“please wrap it up” NO, YOU WAIT TILL EVERY MEMBER SAY HIS THING pic.twitter.com/hheBxnHpNL — dimension: angie ✿ (@jamaisvope) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS has become the first and the only Asian act to win the ‘Artist of the Year’ award at the American Music Awards.

On the work front, BTS members are also set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.

