  • BTS Jin Drops First Picture After Joining Military, Emotional ARMY Tears up: ‘Love You so Much Jin’

BTS Jin Drops First Picture After Joining Military, Emotional ARMY Tears up: ‘Love You so Much Jin’

BTS Jin recently dropped first picture after joining Korean Military service while Army got emotional on social media.

Published: January 19, 2023 12:59 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

BTS Jin Drops Photo in Military Uniform: BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin recently posted a picture of himself in military uniform which got the ARMY emotional. The BTS fans poured their heart out on social media as the K-Pop singer shared his photo after joining the military service. Jin captioned his post as, “I’m enjoying my life. I’m posting pictures after getting permission from the military. ARMY, be happy and take care.” His pic on Weverse is breaking the internet and all the BTS enthusiasts are praising him. Fans were overwhelmed by the fact that Jin took the time out to reach out to them despite working for the South Korean military. ARMY appreciated his post and wished him luck.

CHECK OUT BTS ARMY’S REACTION TO JIN’S VIRAL PICTURE IN MILITARY UNIFORM:

Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

Published Date: January 19, 2023 12:59 PM IST