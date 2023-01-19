Home

Entertainment

BTS Jin Drops First Picture After Joining Military, Emotional ARMY Tears up: ‘Love You so Much Jin’

BTS Jin Drops First Picture After Joining Military, Emotional ARMY Tears up: ‘Love You so Much Jin’

BTS Jin recently dropped first picture after joining Korean Military service while Army got emotional on social media.

BTS Jin Drops First Picture After Joining Military, Emotional ARMY Tears up: 'Love You so Much Jin'

BTS Jin Drops Photo in Military Uniform: BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin recently posted a picture of himself in military uniform which got the ARMY emotional. The BTS fans poured their heart out on social media as the K-Pop singer shared his photo after joining the military service. Jin captioned his post as, “I’m enjoying my life. I’m posting pictures after getting permission from the military. ARMY, be happy and take care.” His pic on Weverse is breaking the internet and all the BTS enthusiasts are praising him. Fans were overwhelmed by the fact that Jin took the time out to reach out to them despite working for the South Korean military. ARMY appreciated his post and wished him luck.

CHECK OUT BTS ARMY’S REACTION TO JIN’S VIRAL PICTURE IN MILITARY UNIFORM:

Seokjin’s fierce alpha gaze in this new photo, Even the way he’s talking is sounding commander and leader, He’s so hot for this!! The talented & dignified man that you’re!! ✨️ PROUD OF YOU JIN #방탄소년단진 #BTSJIN #Jin pic.twitter.com/hg3Dl0dmhi — WOLF JIN PICS || ❄️~511 (@LunarWolfJin) January 18, 2023

Seokjin the skin gangster! Couldn’t believe his skin is still brighter than my future after went through all the rigorous training in subzero frigid weather. HE LOOKS SO GOOD! PROUD OF YOU JIN

COMMANDER JIN

LEADER JIN#Jin #TheAstronaut #진 #BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/duERYYvsmY — ‍ KSJ’s Earth | The Astronaut ‍ (@crystalsnow9212) January 18, 2023

He literally got a permission to come back to us n to assure us that he’s fine n doin well n not cry..when I’m here down crying ugly..seokjin ahhhhhhhh…thank you smmmmmmmm n we love you SEOKJIN..I LOVE YOU..I LOVE YOU SMM#BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/qThGOEM1Mj pic.twitter.com/zsiwL2FgPo — ⁷ (@mylollies7bts) January 18, 2023

Thank you for coming to us Jin! We miss you so much! Take care and stay healthy! Saranghae! #Jin #BTSJIN @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/fFmeXl0xhu — Serendipity (@mamamochi1304) January 18, 2023

Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

For more updates on BTS Jin and ARMY, check out this space at India.com.