South Korea: BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook recently features in an advertisement of a Japanese telecom brand. While pictures from the commercial flooded social media, there was something that disappointed ARMY members. Several fans took to social media alleging that Jin aka Kim Seok-jin’s is being discriminated and is not given equal screentime in the advertisement. “Be fair to Jin,” also started trending on Twitter.Also Read - BTS and Coldplay's My Universe Official Music Video Reminds ARMY of Marvel Movies: 'This Is Heavenly'

ARMY members claimed that the K-pop singer has been repeatedly neglected. Fans praised Jin’s voice and looks and mentioned that he also deserves equal screentime. Several ARMY members also reminded the Japanese brand and BTS agency that there are 7 members in the group. “Why does it seem difficult to understand that BTS IS 7,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “Funny how Jin was the visual but get less screen time..BTS IS 7. KIM SEOKJIN DESERVES BETTER. WE LOVE YOU JIN. BE FAIR TO JIN.” Also Read - BTS' In-Person Concert In Los Angeles To Cost Over Rs 1 Lakh Per Ticket? Check Details Here

Check out ARMY members’ reactions:

JIN DESERVES BETTER

BE FAIR TO JIN

BTS IS 7

JIN recognized as the Silver Vocalist by Grammy panel.

JIN being recognized by renowned musical director James Osorio and saying he has amazing,fantastic VOCALS and he wants Jin to star in a Musical and yet THIS- 2 to 3 SECONDS? #JIN pic.twitter.com/CZhOIrSCnO — Carol Villavicencio (@CarolVillavice9) September 30, 2021

Also Read - BTS V Impresses ARMY With His Cover In Latest 'RUN BTS' Episode: 'His Voice Is Pure Magic'

BTS is 7. Is it that hard to put the 7 members in one 1 frame. pic.twitter.com/9u4UBrrKhV — Ana 🙂 (@Taexfluff) September 30, 2021

do we have to call this out everytime? bts is 7 🙂 pic.twitter.com/1q5aMn9oG0 — bwiloved (@AtarahKTH) September 30, 2021

it always have 2 be Jin who get less part on songs videos he get caught from picture, BH always underestimate Jin even he has amazing singing voice & equally talented like other member but still Jin have 2 suffer my poor baby JIN DESERVE BETTER

BE FAIR TO JIN pic.twitter.com/xYu6SXtqsF — BTS⁷ Permission To Dance💜💜#BTSArmy 💜💜 (@sadiarahman348) September 30, 2021

BE FAIR TO JIN

AGAIN BTS HAS SEVEN MEMBERS I UNDERSTAND THAT NOT ALL THE MEMBERS CAN GET EQUAL SCREEN TIME BUT COME ON HE APPEARED THERE FOR BARELY 4 SECONDS LIKE WHAT IS THAT?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/XyCCz25lMy — 💜HAPPYJIMINMONTH💜 (@ILOVEMYSELFEU) September 30, 2021

This is not the first time that ‘BTS Is 7’ is trending on social media. Earlier this year, ARMY members from across the world lashed out at a French fashion giant after it allegedly ‘missed’ V aka Kim Tae-hyung from its fashion show feature video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys recently released their first-ever collaboration with Coldplay. The song is titled My Universe and is already winning hearts on social media.