South Korea: BTS member Jin has been selected as the Most Handsome K-pop Idol 2021 in the poll conducted by KPOP VOTE (KV). Several other k-pop stars like ASTRO Eunwoo, EXO Sehun, SEVENTEEN Mingyu made it to the list.

BTS' Jin topped the list of Most handsome K-pop idols 2021 with a total of 195,920 votes. He has always been praised and loved by the ARMY members across the world for his looks. While Jin is on the top of the list, he is followed by his BTS co-members V and Jungkook. This means that BTS boys dominated the top three spots on the Most Handsome K-pop Idol 2021 list.

Check The Most Handsome K-pop Idols 2021:

BTS’ Jin BTS’ V BTS’ Jungkook Eunwoo EXO’s Kai EXO’s Sehun EXO’s Baekhyun SEVENTEEN Mingyu KARD BM GOT7

Following the news of BTS dominating the top three spots on The Most Handsome K-pop Idol 2021 list, several ARMY members took to social media expressing excitement and happiness. "The world's most perfect male face. I vote #KimSeokjin from @BTS_twt," one of the fans wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS is also set to release the CD version on July 9. The concept pictures of the same have already been shared. Butter was released in May this year and since then it has been breaking several records. Recently, Butter became the first Korean song to be included in Spotify’s ‘Songs of the Summer’ playlist. It also became the fastest K-pop song to reach 300 million streams on Spotify.