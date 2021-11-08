South Korea: BTS member Jin is setting social media on fire with his latest song ‘Yours’. The song is the official soundtrack of the Korean drama ‘Jirisan’. The four-minute and 24-second song talks about lost love and premiered on Sunday during the sixth episode of the show. While BTS’ Jin has sung the song, it has been written by Gaemi and JIDA. It is composed by Gaemi. For the unversed, Jirisan is a mystery drama featuring Jun Ju Hyun and Ju Ji Hyun. The show is directed by Lee Eung Bok and talks about the rangers based at the eponymous mountain peak in South Korea. They came across a mysterious incident and decided to dig deep regarding the same.Also Read - BTS Practice For Grammy 2022 Performance, Photo of Dance Room Floor Makes ARMY Concerned. See Post

In case you missed Jin’s song:

Soon after the release of the song, it is setting records and winning hearts on social media. Reportedly, the song has topped iTunes chart in over 80 countries. Apart from this, according to a fan tweet, Yours by Jin debuted at 189 on VIBE Daily Chart (music chart in South Korea).

#BTS‘ #Jin‘s dreamy OST #Yours rockets to #1 on the #WorldwideITunesSongChart after reaching #1 in 83 countries including the US, becoming the 2nd Solo Song with Most #1’s on iTunes in 2021 after #Adele! 💪🚀🥇🌎🎵🎶📈& 🥇🇺🇸➕🥈👨‍🎤🎶2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ 👑💜https://t.co/sLfMw4NJyV pic.twitter.com/H07OVaLv4X — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) November 7, 2021

Several ARMY members also took to Twitter and expressed their love for the song. “Fully deserved! A huge congratulations Jin, our silver voice, Ballad king,” one of the fans wrote.

Here’s how ARMY is reacting to Jin’s song:

This is not the first time that Jin has lent his voice for a Korean drama. Back in 2016, the singer gave his voice for ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ which featured his fellow group member V aka Kim Taehyung.