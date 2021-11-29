Los Angeles: The Permission To Dance On Stage concert turned out to be a huge success for BTS. In this two-day mega show, K-pop singers rocked the stage with their superhit songs including Butter, Dynamite, Fake Love and Permission To Dance among others. Apart from singing and dancing, several fun moments from the concert also impressed fans. One such moment which caught everyone’s attention was when Jin turned into a Squid Game doll. Not just this, but BTS members also played the game of red light, green light with the ARMY. It was a fun session that made ARMY go ROFL.Also Read - BTS ARMY's 'Dynamite' Gesture For Band Makes The Concert Even More Spectacular - Watch Viral Video

Several ARMY members took to Twitter sharing the video from the show and asked if BTS boys have watched Squid Game as well. Check out how fans are reacting: Also Read - Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS For a 'Smooth Like Butter' Performance In LA

Aaaa they really playing red light green light at the concert 😆😆🥺🥺 https://t.co/PiS02ZENus — Iqa⁷ 🧈 (@iy_Jimin) November 29, 2021

BTS' Jungkook, V, Jimin and Others Leave ARMY Stunned With Their Hot Looks | PTD On Stage Day 2

seokjin doing red light green light as the squid game doll, haha pls why is he so cute#PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day2 pic.twitter.com/ZeSEjIaBeP — Ari♡ (@Ari29407997) November 29, 2021

Even after the concert, BTS member Jin took to his official weverse account and shared a picture in which he can be seen standing like a Squid Game doll. However, his ponytail, which adds cuteness to his look, will surely grab your attention.

Jin🌟posted on weverse Caption : Hibiscus Jin has bloomed Note : Squid Game Reference – where he added Jin in the Doll Game song (mugunghwa kkochi piotsseumnida – the Hibiscus flower has bloomed changed to

mugunghwa jinnie piotsseumnida – hibiscus jinnie has bloomed ) pic.twitter.com/O9UEws5BDn — ᴮᴱ☁️jem🌱⁷ | busy🩺📚 | (@Jamnousa) November 29, 2021

For the unversed, Squid Game is a K-drama that was released in September this year. The show gained immense popularity and revolved around cash-strapped people who accept an invitation to compete in children’s games for a tempting prize but put their lives at stake.

Meanwhile, day 2 of Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles has been wrapped up and another round of concerts will continue on December 2 and December 3 as well.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.