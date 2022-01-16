South Korea: Ever since BTS member Jin released his song Yours, it has broken several records. While it earlier became the first Korean song to debut at number one on Spotify Viral 50 Japan, not it has set another milestone. Yours by Jin has topped the same chart for the sixth consecutive day. The song has surely created a massive fan following in Japan and has set several records so far. Yours by Jin also topped the Japanese Shazam for 27 days in a row.Also Read - BTS RM Visits a Seoul Cafe and Now ARMY Wants To Click Pictures With Chair He Sat On And Order Coffee He Drank

Earlier, when the song was released, Yours took just two hours, which is the fastest Korean soloist song to reach number 1 on Japanese iTunes.

Yours by Jin is the official soundtrack of the Korean drama 'Jirisan'. The four-minute and 24-second song was released on November 7 and talked about lost love. While BTS' Jin has sung the song, it has been written by Gaemi and JIDA. It is composed by Gaemi. For the unversed, Jirisan is a mystery drama featuring Jun Ju Hyun and Ju Ji Hyun. The show is directed by Lee Eung Bok and talks about the rangers based at the eponymous mountain peak in South Korea. They came across a mysterious incident and decided to dig deep regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Jin is currently on a short break along with his fellow group members. The singer often shares his behind-the-camera life with fans.

On the work front, the septet is also due to hold their next Permission To Dance On Stage concert in March which will be in their home turf only.

