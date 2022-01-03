South Korea: BTS’ latest merchandise collection has left ARMY members from across the world shocked. On January 2, HYBE released a new collection that includes two sets of pyjamas and a pillow. However, what left everyone taken aback was its price tag which mentioned $100 as its cost. While ARMY members took to Twitter and criticised the price tag, BTS member Jin has now also broken silence on the same.Also Read - BTS Suga 'Fully Recovers' From COVID-19, Thanks ARMY For Sending Wishes | Full Statement

The K-pop sensation took to social media platform Weverse and asserted that even he wasn't aware of the consumer price as well. Jin also added that even though he had asked to use a good quality, but the price tag has left him shocked as well. "I asked them to use quality material for pyjamas but what is that price tag…I'm surprised too," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the new BTS merchandise collection will go on sale from 17th January on Weverse Shop. However, HYBE has not issued a statement on the price tag controversy so far.

Talking about Jin, the singer is currently in home isolation after he was tested positive for coronavirus. Apart from Jin, group leader RM has also contracted the virus. On the other hand, Suga has now been tested negative and has resumed his daily activities. For the unversed, the singers are currently on a short break and are at their home in South Korea. On the work front, the K-pop singers are due to hold a mega concert in Seoul in March 2022. It is titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.