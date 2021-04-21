South Korea: All Korean men between the age of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the country’s military for about 20 months, BTS members are no different. Also Read - BTS Release Trailer Of Their Upcoming Photobook Map Of The Soul ON:E, Pre-Bookings From April 22

Uncertainty looms over the famous K-pop band as one of its members Jin will turn 30 next year. It was in December 2020, that South Korea's parliament passed a bill allowing the biggest K-pop stars including BTS to delay their compulsory military service until the age of 30. Back then, the country's parliament mentioned that "a pop culture artist who was recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to have greatly enhanced the image of Korea both within the nation and throughout the world" is allowed to postpone the military service until the age of 30. However, with Jin turning 30 next year, experts predict that he might have to join the country's military. As per an analyst from Leading Investment and Securities, BTS members could decide on joining the military together in mid-2022. There is no confirmation or comment on the same from the K-pop band so far.

BTS has already swept the globe in recent years and its popularity is massive. They have also set multiple records in a short period of time. Recently, Dynamite became the third most liked video on YouTube of all time with 27 million likes. Amid all this, it will surely be big news if BTS decides to take a break from music and join the military.