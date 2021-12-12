South Korea: BTS members – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RV, V and Suga are not just globally loved singers but fashion icons as well. These K-pop singers never fail to impress fans and make headlines with their style. Recently, BTS and Vogue collaboration released a video in which all group members can be seen flaunting fashionable looks. However, one outfit that caught everyone’s attention was that of Jin. The singer wore a long blue outfit and looked extremely royal. Jin’s pictures are now going viral on social media and are making fans fall in are love with Jin all over again. Several people took to Twitter mentioning that Jin is called ‘Worldwide Handsome’ for a reason and that his blue outfit is the coolest of all.Also Read - BTS Boys Sweep MAMA 2021, Takes Home 9 Trophies Including 'Artist of The Year'

Check how ARMY is reacting to Jin’s outfit:

kim seokjin for vogue korea 📸 pic.twitter.com/ZaSP9cHNKB — jin files⁷ (@seokjinfile) December 6, 2021

These K-pop septet members have repeatedly been praised for their style statements and fashion skills. BTS boys often take part in fashion-related events. Earlier in July this year, the K-pop singers walked the ramp for the first time for global fashion giant Louis Vuitton. They made a special appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 Show which was held in Seoul. In April this year, BTS was also declared as the house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS members are currently on a short break. During this time, the singers will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.