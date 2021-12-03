Los Angeles: Just when everyone thought that BTS‘ Permission To Dance On Stage concert is coming to an end, a surprise entry stunned all. Coldplay‘s Chris Martin join BTS boys on the stage to give a special end to the concert with their ‘My Universe’ performance. Chris was wearing black jeans and a t-shirt with ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage’ written on it. Together, BTS and Coldplay sang My Universe and compelled everyone to tap their feet.Also Read - 'This Is Just The Beginning,' BTS Jungkook Leaves ARMY Excited As He Assures Them of Future Shows

Also Read - Hotness Alert! BTS' Jungkook Takes Off His Shirt and ARMY Cannot Breathe Anymore

Chris Martin is not the only celebrity singer who joined BTS during the LA concert. Earlier on day two of the mega show, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion joined the septet for a ‘smooth like butter’ performance. Megan Thee Stallion also joined BTS boys on the stage and sang their award-winning song ‘Butter’. Also Read - BTS Army Treats Jin With a Sweet Pre-Birthday Surprise At LA Concert, Singer Says 'I Love You'

Apart from this, American singer Halsey was also spotted at the stadium attending on the third day of the show. The videos of Halsey cheering up for the K-pop boys also went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, BTS boys will now be returning to South Korea where they will quarantine themselves for a period of ten days (as per the South Korean government regulations). This also means that the septet will not be able to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) which are scheduled to take place on December 11 (since it is not possible for BTS members to complete their 10-days quarantine before that).

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.