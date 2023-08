Home

BTS Jungkook Aka Jeon Jung-kook Hums 'Naatu-Naatu' From Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer RRR, Army Goes Bonkers

BTS Jungkook Hums ‘Naatu-Naatu’ From Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR: BTS members keep surprising their fans even after the band decided to split to pursue their independent projects. The K-pop band and its singers and songwriters have a worldwide fan base. The loyal fans of the South Korean singers call themselves BTS Army. Apart from BTS and K-Pop, another cultural phenomenon is SS Rajamouli’s RRR which has taken over the whole world with its grand spectacle. The Oscar-winning song Naatu-Naatu has also mesmerised netizens. Recently Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook from BTS started humming the RRR track as Indian fans went berserk.

CHECK OUT BTS ARMY REACTIONS ON JUNGKOOK’S ‘NAATU-NAATU’ VIRAL CLIP:

Jungkook once again mentioned RRR’s Naatu Naatu song on his Weverse Live 💜 We won Indian ARMYs 😭😭🇮🇳🇮🇳#Jungkook #RRR #NaatuNaatu pic.twitter.com/dFlZM56MFh — BTS Telugu Army⁷🇮🇳💜 (@BTS_Hyderabad7) August 4, 2023

They both are my world 🌍💜 pic.twitter.com/ipuClPd0sL — TarakTaeshu💜💜♥️ (@Skrm01728091) August 5, 2023

Bheems Nattu Nattu 😎 — PEAK Tollywood (@peaktwood) August 5, 2023

