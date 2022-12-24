BTS Jungkook Aka Jeon Jung-kook Passes Bike License Test, ARMY Goes Bonkers – Check Reactions

BTS Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook passed his bike license test within three days, while ARMY went berserk.

BTS Jungkook Passes Bike License Test: BTS singer Jungkook always surpirses his fan base on social media. Netizens are always up for new updates about the South Korean vocalist. Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook, recently passed his driving license test within a span of three days and ARMY cannot keep calm. Some fan handles on Twitter have claimed that he got his bike license in November 2022. As reported by eagle eye netizens on social media, Jungkook passed out from Olive Driving School in Seoul. He scored 100 in his first attempt, which was revealed by his Instructor, Bollywood Life reported. The BTS member’s leaked photos in his Harley Davidson have taken the internet by storm.

CHECK OUT ARMY’S VIRAL REACTIONS ON TWITTER:

JUNGKOOK GOT HIS BIKE LICENCE IN ONE SHOT?!?!=×`}€✓©]¢[¢\€=^¶`∆¥°®{©✓£}}£✓©[% — Googie⁷ || be safe and healthy jinnie || kinda ia (@btsisdopemf) December 23, 2022

jungkook got his bike license in November according to his driving coach: “Jeon JungKook passed his bike license test with a score of 100 points at a time at “Olive Drivers” academy to train in just 3 days of training. omg JK did it #JUNGKOOK #btsjungkook #JungkookDreamers pic.twitter.com/Ssm7BHeBSH — AyatJK⁹⁷ (@7btskook) December 21, 2022

Jungkook outside a Korean restaurant seen on a bike pic.twitter.com/9vJAuQghr3 — RANYA99 (@Ronza05080429) December 19, 2022

Anyway JUNGKOOK GOT BIKE LICENSE. BIKER JUNGKOOK REAL https://t.co/dO46CSEjvb — Anam️ (@22joonretriever) December 22, 2022

JUNGKOOK GOT HIS MOTOR BIKE LICENCE WITH A SCORE OF 100 POINTS IN ONE SHOT SH!T

I’M CERTAIN OF THE OWNER OF THIS HARLEYS pic.twitter.com/kVMPeGCRyf — ッᴷⱽ .ᐟ (@Taekoomania) December 21, 2022

The Harley Davidson we saw in the hybe building was his bike he practiced on! this is so romantic!

it was the day Taehyung posted this practice instagram story! where is Jungkook in that harley jacket and knee pads #vkook #taehyung #jungkook #bts #taekook pic.twitter.com/aOFT0uCUcd — Taekook forever (@LeNOShKaa) December 21, 2022

Jungkook is a South Korean singer. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS.

