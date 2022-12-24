BTS Jungkook Aka Jeon Jung-kook Passes Bike License Test, ARMY Goes Bonkers – Check Reactions

BTS Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook passed his bike license test within three days, while ARMY went berserk.

Published: December 24, 2022 2:24 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

BTS Jungkook Passes Bike License Test: BTS singer Jungkook always surpirses his fan base on social media. Netizens are always up for new updates about the South Korean vocalist. Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook, recently passed his driving license test within a span of three days and ARMY cannot keep calm. Some fan handles on Twitter have claimed that he got his bike license in November 2022. As reported by eagle eye netizens on social media, Jungkook passed out from Olive Driving School in Seoul. He scored 100 in his first attempt, which was revealed by his Instructor, Bollywood Life reported. The BTS member’s leaked photos in his Harley Davidson have taken the internet by storm.

CHECK OUT ARMY’S VIRAL REACTIONS ON TWITTER:

Jungkook is a South Korean singer. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS.

