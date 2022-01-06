South Korea: BTS boys – Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, RM, V and Suga are currently at their respective homes and are spending time with their families. However, seems like the globally famous K-pop singers, who otherwise work hard day-night, are a little bored. On Thursday, Jungkook took to his official Instagram account and shared a video in which she can be seen making some goofy noise. Sharing the video, Jungkook wrote, “What should we do?” However, J-Hope was quick to comment asking when can they meet. “When will I see you?” the fellow BTS member wrote.Also Read - Grammy Awards 2022 Postponed Due to Increasing Risk of Omicron Variant

Check out Jungkook’s post:

Several ARMY members also took to Twitter and showered love on the BTS member. One of the fans wrote, "You don't have to be so cute and tiny and so hot at the same time Kookie???" Another social media user mentioned that Jungkook's voice is the sexiest and wrote, "Jungkook imitating the voice of indicator is the cutest yet sexiest thing I have ever seen."

ARMY in love with Jungkook’s post:

Jungkook’s Instagram posts are very much loved by the fans. Earlier this week, Jungkook’s first Instagram post of the year crossed one million likes in just two minutes. With this, the singer became the fastest person to achieve this feat and has broken the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Instagram post to reach 1M likes. The record was previously held by Brazil’s Juilette Freire who took three minutes to cross one million likes on her Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the K-pop singers are currently on a short break. On the work front, BTS boys are due to hold a mega concert in Seoul in March 2022. It is titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’.