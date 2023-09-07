Home

BTS’ Jungkook Becomes First K-Pop Star to Co-Headline at Global Citizen Festival And Fans Just Cannot Keep Calm – Check Reactions

BTS Jungkook has been announced to be a co-headliner at the Global Citizen Festival 2023. This will be the first time a K-Pop star will be performing as the co-headliner.

BTS’ Jungkook who continues his reign by topping the charts with his song ‘Seven’ has achieved another milestone by becoming the first K-Pop soloist to co-headline the upcoming Global Citizen Festival 2023, which is all set to be held on the Great Lawn in Central Park, NYC. He will be joining other renowned artists like Brazilian singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill, Anitta, and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Global Citizen made the announcement through X and Instagram.

New headliner just dropped The global pop star Jung Kook is joining us at #GlobalCitizenFestival!

If you’re as excited as we are, drop a comment below ⬇️ https://t.co/lmsmC9lDZV @bts_bighit #JungKook #JungKookOnGlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/nNsP9bWOvu — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) September 6, 2023

The Global Citizen Festival 2023

It will be hosted by the international organization Global Citizen and its primary objective is to fight against poverty, promote social justice, take action on climate change, support education for women and girls, and most importantly grab the attention of the government and its leaders on these issues.

The Seven singer is also excited to join this noble cause and expressed his excitement through a press release the statement says,”I’m so thrilled to join this year’s Global Citizen Festival as a headliner! The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I’m happy to take part in it. I can’t wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park”

Fans Reaction

As soon as the news of Jungkook becoming the first K-Pop soloist to co-headline the event his fans were extremely excited and overjoyed as they were quick to react and took to X as one fan tweeted, “Global Citizen posted a video showing how their announcement post about Jungkook co-headlining at Global Citizen Festival had tremendous engagement!! We’re all excited for Jungkook!!” another user wrote,”‘Jung Kook Joins Global Citizen Fest 2023 As a Co-Headliner’,2023 has been a huge year for Jung Kook”

Global Citizen posted a video showing how their announcement post about Jungkook co-headlining at Global Citizen Festival had tremendous engagement!! We’re all excited for Jungkook!! pic.twitter.com/LOehT6XF90 — ∞⁷ (@_RapperJK) September 6, 2023

BILLBOARD: ‘Jung Kook Joins Global Citizen Fest 2023 As a Co-Headliner’ “2023 has been a huge year for Jung Kook.” JUNGKOOK ON GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL#JungKookOnGlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/rd9TywZPnY — ∞⁷ (@_RapperJK) September 6, 2023

Fans are really excited to see Jungkook perform in front of more than 60 k people as an user tweeted,”my jungkook’s gonna be cheered for/have his name chanted by ~60,000 people on his solo performance of his first solo single ”

my jungkook’s gonna be cheered for/have his name chanted by ~60,000 people on his solo performance of his first solo single !pic.twitter.com/pwL7AJ4MQz — jungkook praiser⁷ (@jeonmygoogie) September 7, 2023

Jungkook revealed that he will soon release a new single and a mini-album by the end of November and is currently the global ambassador for luxury fashion brand Calvin Klein.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

