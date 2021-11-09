South Korea: BTS members – Jin, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM and Jimin are widely loved and are often appreciated for their stunning looks. The K-pop singers never fail to impress ARMY with their fashion statements. Now, the group member Jungkook has added a feather to his cap. The singer has been named as the ‘Top Model Idol’ by Forbes. Yes, you read it right. Jungkook has topped the ‘Forbes Korea Model Idol’ list in the magazine’s November 2021 edition.Also Read - BTS Jin's Latest Song 'Yours' Is Setting Records In Less Than 24 Hours, ARMY Celebrate

Forbes also described the globally loved singer with his several talents as he is the group’s main vocalist, lead dancer, and the group’s sub-rapper. “He is well-known for his stable live performance that does not shake while performing strong choreography. He also showed a number of self-composed songs due to his excellent talent for composing and writing,” the magazine wrote while talking about Jungkook. Also Read - BTS Practice For Grammy 2022 Performance, Photo of Dance Room Floor Makes ARMY Concerned. See Post

Several ARMY members took to Twitter and congratulated the K-pop singer. Fans also used hashtags like ‘Top Model Jungkook’ and ‘Forbes Model Jungkook’. Also Read - Run BTS Takes a Break For 2 Years? ARMY Speculates If This Is Because K-Pop Boys Are Enlisting In Military

Jungkook always amaze the world King ❤️

FORBES MODEL JUNGKOOK

TOP MODEL JUNGKOOK — Kookaren14 (@yayayaaokay) November 9, 2021

“Forbes Korea” praised Jungkook’s live singing skills and his dancing ability. “BTS Jungkook – He is the main vocalist, lead dancer, and sub rapper of BTS. He is well-known for his stable live performance that does not shake while performing strong choreography.” pic.twitter.com/91B1EdN5LR — JUNGKOOK DAILY UPDATE ʲᵏ (@Daily_JKUpdate) November 9, 2021

[@linetoday] The charm of Jungkook BTS always manages to be in the spotlight. Not only a melodious voice, the owner of the name Jeon Jungkook also has a handsome face that captivates the heart. ️https://t.co/k8o1nLlCEO FORBES MODEL JUNGKOOK

TOP MODEL JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/nBdFVvtdpy — Jungkook Media⁷ (@jkmediaupdate) November 8, 2021

FORBES MODEL JUNGKOOK

TOP MODEL JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/JDVnoDuOiG — jungkook humble polite ☔ (@1997purpleJK) November 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently released a cover of Harry Styles’ song Falling. The cover was widely loved by fans from across the world. While Harry Styles’ song was placed at number 9 on Billboard’s Hot Songs chart, Jungkook’s version was on 14th spot.