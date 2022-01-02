South Korea: It is just the second day of 2022 and BTS member Jungkook is already setting records and ruling headlines. Jungkook’s first Instagram post of the year crossed one million likes in just two minutes. With this, Jungkook has become the fastest person to achieve this feat. The K-pop singer has also broken the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Instagram post to reach 1M likes. The record was previously held by Brazil’s Juilette Freire who took three minutes to cross one million likes on her Instagram post.Also Read - 'OMG Jungkook' Trends After BTS Member Shares An Adorable Picture With His 2 Dogs | Check Here

Well, this is not enough. Jungkook has also become the Fastest Asian Act in history to reach 1M, 2M, 3M, 4M, 5M, 6M, and 7M likes on his Instagram post.

For the unversed, the BTS singer had shared a selfie with a scenic sunset in the background to welcome the year 2022. "The year is ending fast and we are now greeting the new year Thanks to many of you, I was able to spend this year happily w/o hurting my body or mind Thank you so much. You've all worked so hard Everyone let's not get sick but be happy Ah-Fo-Bang-Fo*" the translation of the caption written by Jungkook read.

Check Jungkook’s Instagram Post Here:

Meanwhile, Jungkook also shared an adorable picture with his two pet dogs recently. In the picture, Jungkook was seen lying on the floor as his dogs rested on his stomach. The singer wore a white tee along with black trousers in the picture.

On the work front, the K-pop singers are due to hold a mega concert in Seoul in March 2022. It is titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’.