South Korea: The report of BTS member Jungkook dating Korean actor Lee Yoo Bi have been making headlines. If reports are to be believed, the two idols have been secretly dating each other since 2018. However, now Lee Yoo Bi’s agency has denied all such rumours saying that the actor does not even know the singer. The agency further added that Lee Yoo Bi only knew Suga but that was also a long time ago. “That’s a groundless (rumour). Lee Yoo Bi and Jungkook’s dating news make no sense. They’ve never met, and they don’t know each other. Among the BTS members, Lee Yoo Bi knew Suga, but that was a long time ago. We don’t even know if they’re in touch right now,” Lee Yoo Bi’s agency Y-Bloom Entertainment said.Also Read - ARMY Want BTS V To Feature In Squid Game Season 2 As Kim's Selfie With Lee Jung Jae Goes Viral

Soon after, BTS’ BigHit agency also rubbished the rumours and mentioned that they will take legal action against the YouTuber who is spreading all such false information. For the unversed, the rumours of Jungkook dating Lee made headlines after a YouTuber hinted the same and shared pictures from their social media accounts. Also Read - BTS Albums 'Butter' and 'BE' Were Everyone's Favourite In 2021, Sold Over One Million Copies

Earlier in October this year, the reports of BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung made headlines. Reports claimed that the singer has been dating the daughter of South Korea’s Paradise Group president. However, V dismissed all such rumours and expressed anger over the same. “I will shoot poisoned needles at the back of their necks in my dream tonight. Watch the back of your necks,” he had said. Even HYBE Labels had dismissed the rumours saying that the two families are only ‘acquaintances’ and that the dating rumours are false.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga are currently in home isolation after they were tested positive for coronavirus. Apart from this, on the work front, the K-pop singers are due to hold a mega concert in Seoul in March 2022. It is titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’.