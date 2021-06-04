South Korea: The music of the famous K-pop septet BTS is the best and do you know that we are able to enjoy it only because the BTS boys are putting in a lot of effort and hard work? Well, the same applies to the latest single Butter which was released on May 21. Butter is undoubtedly a huge success but for the same, BTS boys had to work harder than you think. Also Read - BTS Members RM-Jimin Now Owns One of the Most Expensive Apartments in South Korea - Watch Video

After the release of the song on May 21, BTS held a live session on social media. During the session, BTS member Jungkook revealed that he did not eat even a single meal for five days to prepare for the filming of the Butter. He went on to reveal that he only drank water for five days. This left his fellow group members surprised. "Wow, only water for five days?" an astonished V said.

Butter was released on May 21 and since then it has become everyone’s favourite across the world. The world television debut of the song was made on the Billboard Music Awards stage. The song grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. It is the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that released in August last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS has also announced that they will be holding an online concert to mark their eighth anniversary. The event titled “BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo” will be held on June 13 and 14 at 6:30 pm KST. This concert will be similar to an online concert held by the group earlier this year. ARMY members from across the world will be able to watch this concert online.