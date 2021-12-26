South Korea: K-pop group BTS enjoys a massive loyal fan following. Their fans (also known as ARMY members) not just shower love on their favourite singers but often associate themselves with several philanthropic activities. On the occasion of Christmas as well, BTS member Jungkook’s fans made sure they reach out to those in need and extend their support to them. From the United States to Japan, Jungkook’s fan clubs and groups in several countries donated for noble causes on Christmas.Also Read - BTS Albums 'Butter' and 'BE' Were Everyone's Favourite In 2021, Sold Over One Million Copies

Jungkook’s Union of fanbases called Golden JK Union donated to a Non-Profit Organisation named Children International which works for poor children and provides them with the necessities. However, the amount of donation was not revealed. Also Read - BTS Leader RM and Jin Also Test Positive For COVID-19 After Suga | Check Health Update

Jungkook is one of our greatest gifts, so this Christmas, we want to give back some of the joy he brings us. That’s why GoldenJKUnion made a donation to @children’s Christmas program in JK’s name, in hopes of making this holiday season happier to struggling kids around the world. pic.twitter.com/10b8eszmGC — (@GoldenJKUnion) December 24, 2021

Apart from this, a USA based Jungkook’s fan group donated $4500 to multiple organisations for helping children suffering from certain diseases. This money will also be used for buying toys for children.

On Behalf of Jungkook for Christmas, our USA team made the following donations.

Make A Wish – Provide wishes for terminally ill children. pic.twitter.com/lJyZqIQxN5 — JKUSA (@USAJUNGKOOK) December 24, 2021

Jungkook’s Japan-based fanbase also donated 520,000 JPY to an organisation that works for the self-reliance of conflict victims in six countries of Africa and Asia. People who face discrimination, those who face mental trauma and poor children will be helped under this. Even the founder of the organisation thanked Jungkook’s fans for generous amounts.

Merry Christmas! Masaya Onimaru of Terra Renaissance, a specific non-profit organization recognized by the Japanese Cabinet Office, talked about BTS Jungkook’s activity attitude and sent a message to Jungkook fans. Thank you so much. https://t.co/f4seSOmxas — Jungkook JAPAN (@JungkookJapan_) December 25, 2021

Even Jungkook’s Hungary fans donated to the Korean Animal Rights Advocates (KARA) on behalf of the singer and his dog Bam.

Merry Christmas! Hungarian and International JK fans have donated 600 USD to KARA, a Korean Animal Center in #JUNGKOOK and Bam’s name. Here is our donation story on KARA’s website: https://t.co/6VfXxghFW7

Tysm for everyone who participated in this beautiful charity! pic.twitter.com/xD7Zp5tWv0 — JUNGKOOK HUNGARY (@JungkookHungary) December 25, 2021

However, this Christmas also left BTS fans a little sad as group members – RM, Suga and Jin have been tested positive for coronavirus. The singers are currently in home isolation.